PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the May 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 176,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.47. 147,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,782. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund (Get Rating)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.