Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Pharma-Bio Serv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 28th. Zacks Small Cap analyst E. Senko now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Pharma-Bio Serv’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Shares of PBSV stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. The company provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

