Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.20. 189,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 204,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $329.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director Asit Parikh acquired 12,500 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrie Curran acquired 20,500 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $151,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,648.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $415,105 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $79,311,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,067,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,666,000 after purchasing an additional 71,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,315,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,880,000 after purchasing an additional 145,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 556,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.