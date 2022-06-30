PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Down 59.1% in June

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the May 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE PZC traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,109. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC)
