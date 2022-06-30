PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Up 103.2% in June

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 103.2% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $12.65. 164,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,310. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $19.47.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCN. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.