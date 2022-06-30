PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Up 103.2% in June

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 103.2% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $12.65. 164,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,310. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $19.47.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
