PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Short Interest Down 75.7% in June

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the May 31st total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.99. 176,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,338. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

