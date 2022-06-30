PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Shares Down 0.1%

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $95.96 and last traded at $96.02. Approximately 181,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 133,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.80 and its 200-day moving average is $98.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 709,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,183,000 after buying an additional 27,145 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 28.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth $1,375,000.

