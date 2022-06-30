PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.51 and last traded at $49.50. Approximately 397,991 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 108,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18.

Get PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $657,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.