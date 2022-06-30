Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins upped their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.15 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

OTCMKTS PIFYF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,414. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.63.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

