Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Pinnacle Bankshares stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.58.
Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter.
Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
