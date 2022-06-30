Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Down 8.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.1% during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $26.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Pinterest traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.35. Approximately 92,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,402,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $127,171.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 535,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 614,693 shares of company stock valued at $11,293,732. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 533,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after buying an additional 22,156 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 658,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 156.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after buying an additional 266,477 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $728,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

