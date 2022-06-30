Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Down 8.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.1% during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $26.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Pinterest traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.35. Approximately 92,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,402,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.
In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $127,171.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 535,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 614,693 shares of company stock valued at $11,293,732. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
