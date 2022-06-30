Piper Sandler Lowers Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $50.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MU. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.28. 26,185,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,221,990. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.92.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,657,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 18,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

