Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Short Interest Update

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMI. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 3,165.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,571,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 1,523,393 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 590,162 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth approximately $4,843,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $3,908,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $3,907,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

PLMI remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Thursday. 373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,619. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.