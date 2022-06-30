PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

PNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average is $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.46.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $444.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 63.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.