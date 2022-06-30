Polianta Ltd Acquires Shares of 127,300 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Polianta Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 71,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 27,399 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 143,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $3,199,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.80. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

