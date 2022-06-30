Polianta Ltd Acquires Shares of 190,000 ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ironSource during the fourth quarter worth about $106,824,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in ironSource by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,015,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,195 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ironSource during the 4th quarter worth $40,879,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in ironSource by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in ironSource by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,478,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,932,000 after buying an additional 1,307,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IS opened at $2.39 on Thursday. ironSource Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

