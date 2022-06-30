Polianta Ltd Acquires Shares of 23,100 Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 202,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after buying an additional 120,584 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 509.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 29,215 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,436,000 after buying an additional 235,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 38,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -63.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -160.00%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

