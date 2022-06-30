Polianta Ltd Buys New Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 3.1% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $138.16 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.18 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.18.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

