Polianta Ltd Cuts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Polianta Ltd reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE GPN opened at $112.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.74.

Global Payments Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.