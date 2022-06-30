Polianta Ltd Has $968,000 Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Polianta Ltd trimmed its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Western Digital comprises 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,942 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,151,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.53.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $72.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average is $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

