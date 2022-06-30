Polianta Ltd Sells 23,100 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Polianta Ltd cut its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2,635.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,836,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258,039 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in PG&E by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,766,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215,581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,803,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 9,706.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,036,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PG&E by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 17,338,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,767 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PCG. UBS Group upped their price objective on PG&E to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 142.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

