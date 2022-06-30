Polianta Ltd Sells 3,200 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Polianta Ltd lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 120.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 68,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 37,490 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.04.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $94.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average of $102.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

