Polianta Ltd Takes Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000. Herc makes up approximately 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

HRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Herc to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.17.

NYSE:HRI opened at $89.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.63.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.20). Herc had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

