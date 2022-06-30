Polianta Ltd Takes Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after acquiring an additional 502,455 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $54,059,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 463,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,648,000 after buying an additional 325,310 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $38,616,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 128.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,369,000 after purchasing an additional 220,749 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $57.50 on Thursday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.