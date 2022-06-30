Polkastarter (POLS) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Polkastarter (POLS) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Polkastarter coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00002461 BTC on major exchanges. Polkastarter has a market cap of $45.97 million and $6.77 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polkastarter alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,940.26 or 1.00094679 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005284 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Polkastarter Coin Profile

Polkastarter (POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,721,432 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkastarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkastarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkastarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.