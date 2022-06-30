PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Short Interest Up 106.8% in June

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the May 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,827,000 after acquiring an additional 319,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,067,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,717,000 after acquiring an additional 217,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,640,000 after acquiring an additional 99,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,433,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,353,000 after acquiring an additional 99,263 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $44.20. 22,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,066. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.11. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

