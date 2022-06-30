Prabhu Narayan Purchases 50,000 Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Stock

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) CFO Prabhu Narayan purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $60,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RVPH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 220,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,200. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

