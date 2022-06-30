PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT Raised to C$23.75

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PREKF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.53.

PrairieSky Royalty stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.83. 9,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,548. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $16.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

