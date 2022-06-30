Primecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $227.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,257,856 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

