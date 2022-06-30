Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Short Interest Update

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:PBAM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. Private Bancorp of America has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $31.90.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Research analysts expect that Private Bancorp of America will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

