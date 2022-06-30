Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Earnings Results

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.82. 2,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,008. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $80,834.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $231,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,705.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,159 shares of company stock worth $1,111,694. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Progress Software by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after buying an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Progress Software by 6.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after buying an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,770,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

