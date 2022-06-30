Project TXA (TXA) Trading Down 25.2% This Week

Project TXA (TXA) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project TXA has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $768,083.71 and approximately $321,177.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00193299 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.18 or 0.01495396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00108759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016136 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project TXA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project TXA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

