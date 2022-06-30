PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 410.2% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:PTIC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,352. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. PropTech Investment Co. II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $4,643,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 138.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II in the third quarter valued at about $498,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in PropTech Investment Co. II by 48.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 125,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 40,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

