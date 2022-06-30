ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $19.73

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.73, but opened at $20.54. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 343,181 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 36.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.