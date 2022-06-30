ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Short Interest Down 70.0% in June

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PKTX stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,658. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. ProtoKinetix has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

Get ProtoKinetix alerts:

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry-eye diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProtoKinetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProtoKinetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.