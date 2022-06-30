Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $195.00

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 195 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 197.62 ($2.42), with a volume of 558293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.80 ($2.52).

Several research firms have issued reports on PFG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.03) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 342.75 ($4.21).

Get Provident Financial alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 237.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 288.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £501.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 21.19, a current ratio of 21.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.59.

In related news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £69,712.08 ($85,525.80).

About Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.