Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.58.

PRU stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.98. 10,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.25 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

