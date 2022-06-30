Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the May 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CEOS traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 394,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,783. Psykey has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.

About Psykey

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

