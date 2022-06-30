Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the May 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CEOS traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 394,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,783. Psykey has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.
