Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Up 110.5% in June

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 110.5% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PUMSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Puma from €123.00 ($130.85) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Puma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Puma from €114.00 ($121.28) to €109.00 ($115.96) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Puma from €120.00 ($127.66) to €115.00 ($122.34) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

OTCMKTS PUMSY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.69. 1,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,594. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. Puma has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $13.13.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

