Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Parkland in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.16 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.17.

PKI stock opened at C$34.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 42.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.92. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$31.18 and a 52 week high of C$41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 13,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.46, for a total value of C$456,595.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$800,597.42. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.40, for a total value of C$394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 683,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,941,523. Insiders sold a total of 48,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,445 in the last 90 days.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

