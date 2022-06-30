Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Boosted by Raymond James

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report released on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$373.97 million for the quarter.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.90.

Shares of CG opened at C$8.96 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.90. The company has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.28%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

