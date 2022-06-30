QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $130.23 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

