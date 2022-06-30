QV Investors Inc. Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Thor Industries worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in Thor Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 96,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 40.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 352,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,734,000 after purchasing an additional 102,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO opened at $76.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day moving average is $86.44. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.45. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

About Thor Industries (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

