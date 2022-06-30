QV Investors Inc. Invests $18.37 Million in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 463,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,369,000. National Research comprises about 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in National Research by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP purchased a new stake in National Research in the 4th quarter valued at $3,286,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in National Research in the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in National Research by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 813,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,767,000 after purchasing an additional 204,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in National Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

NRC stock opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The company has a market cap of $966.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $331,257.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 259,037 shares of company stock worth $9,381,987 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

