QV Investors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in 3M by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in 3M by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in 3M by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in 3M by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

MMM opened at $129.77 on Thursday. 3M has a 52 week low of $128.19 and a 52 week high of $203.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.37. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

