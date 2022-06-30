QV Investors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,650 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AQN. TD Securities dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

AQN stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $16.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.34%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.