Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Hits $0.0021

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Rage Fan has a market cap of $120,414.95 and approximately $3,052.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 33.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00195043 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.36 or 0.01596186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00100090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016083 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

