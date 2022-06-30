Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Market Cap Hits $14.36 Million

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 30th. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $14.36 million and $1.06 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.06 or 0.00016198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00195995 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.81 or 0.01574684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00107691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015974 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 4,686,715 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

