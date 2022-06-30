Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFYGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RAIFY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.78. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,847. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter.

About Raiffeisen Bank International (Get Rating)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

