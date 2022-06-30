Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RAIFY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.78. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,847. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

