Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.65

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 3414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.